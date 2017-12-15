DCW urges PM to formulate stringent laws to curb crime against women

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): On the fifth anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a stringent law to punish rapists.

Seeking death penalty for rapists, DCW chief Swati Jai Hind said, "At least when minor girls are raped there should be a law in this country in which such rapists should be punished and given death penalty within six months. This should be done in all the cases and we are requesting the Prime Minister to create a law which is there for the entire country in this regard."

Maliwal further averred that even after five years of Nirbhaya's death nothing has actually changed. "It's the fifth death anniversary of Nirbhaya and the fact is that nothing has changed in this country. Everyday girls and women are being brutally raped in this country. We are having six rapes every day", added Swati Maliwal. Earlier in the day, the commission had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising issues related to women safety in the national capital. (ANI)