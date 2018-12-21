DCWC chief in CBI custody in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

, (ANI): The CBI has got 5-day remand of Dilip Verma, chairman of the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) and an accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

CBI got Verma's remand from a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here. DCWC chief had surrendered before the court on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate court has summoned Asha Thakur, wife of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case accused Brajesh Thakur, and their son Rahul Anand to appear before it on December 26 and 24 respectively.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brajesh Thakur's state-funded NGO. Subsequently, the NGO was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to other shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani. (ANI)