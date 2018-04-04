  1. Sify.com
  DDA official, three others arrested in bribery case

DDA official, three others arrested in bribery case

Last Updated: Wed, Apr 04, 2018 23:38 hrs

[India] April 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested four persons, including a Principal Commissioner of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a bribery case.

The premier probe agency arrested JP Aggarwal, Principal Commissioner of DDA and three private persons- Sunil Gupta, Anil Gupta, and JP Sharma.

The CBI had registered a case under relevant sections of 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7, 12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 against all of them.

JP Aggarwal, Sunil Gupta and Anil Gupta were apprehended while transacting bribe amount of Rs. 4 lakh for showing an undue favour by the Principal Commissioner of DDA in the matter of allotment of flat. JP Sharma was also apprehended subsequently in the matter. (ANI)



