DDA official, three others sent to police custody in bribery case

[India], Apr 05 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday sent four people, including a Principal Commissioner of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) J P Aggarwal, allegedly involved in a bribery case, to four-day police custody.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while transacting bribe amount of Rs four lakh for showing an undue favour by the Principal Commissioner of DDA in the matter of allotment of flat.

The premier probe agency arrested JP Aggarwal, Principal Commissioner of DDA and three private persons- Sunil Gupta, Anil Gupta, and JP Sharma.

The CBI had registered a case under relevant sections of 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7, 12 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988 against all of them. Searches were also conducted at various locations in Delhi at the residential and official premises of accused persons which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including details of the property, bank accounts, and other information. (ANI)