DDCA defamation case: Court exempts Azad for absence

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday exempted suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirti Azad for his absence at the hearing today in connection with a criminal defamation case.

Azad's counsel today moved an application seeking exemption from appearance on the ground of ill-health of his wife which the court accepted and granted May 30 for his appearance.

The court had on December 9 last year summoned Azad as an accused for today in the defamation complaint filed against him by advocate Gautam Dutta, who had alleged that derogatory language was used against him by the ex-cricketer in an e-mail to the BCCI ombudsman and others.

The advocate claimed that Azad had sent an email to several persons in September alleging that the complainant used to file false cases to impress Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials and others. Advocate Dutta, the complainant in the matter, has sought Azad's prosecution, saying that the former cricketer had sent an email to the BCCI ombudsman and others levelling allegations against him. He claimed that the email was widely circulated on WhatsApp and it has harmed his reputation. The court had also examined several witnesses in support of his complaint. (ANI)