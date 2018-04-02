DDCA Defamation Case: Jaitley accepts Kejriwal's apology

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): A joint application was moved in the Patiala House Court here on Monday by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to withdraw criminal defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Court will take up the matter tomorrow.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. All six alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley's counsel M Dogra said that the Finance Minister has accepted the apology by Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Dogra told ANI, "Arun Jaitley has accepted their (A Kejriwal and other AAP leaders) apology. We've moved Delhi HC for civil matters and Patiala House Court for criminal complaints. In civil case, we'll agree to a decree in the matter based on apology and acceptance thereof." Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh, in a joint letter on Monday, apologised to Jaitley in connection with the comments made against him. "Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in a question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegation," Kejriwal's letter read. (ANI)