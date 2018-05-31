ddhav Thackeray lambasts Adityanath post bypoll defeat

[India], May 31 (ANI): After conceding defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Maharashtra despite losing in his own constituency.

"Yogi Adityanath is losing in his own state and he is coming to campaign here (Maharashtra). Janta ne Yogi ji ki masti utaardi hai," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference here.

However, the Shiv Sena Chief dodged questions regarding a withdrawal from the alliance with the BJP.

"You people are asking the same question again and again. But my concern is regarding democracy, and people should understand the seriousness of this," he said. The Shiv Sena Chief also took a dig at the Election Commission (EC), alleging them of being corrupt. "Seeing the corruption in Election Commission, I would suggest that even election commissioners should not be appointed, but elected. If needed, we will go to court. But, whatever I have said about our democracy, election process and the threat to it was very serious. Earlier in the day, the BJP won the Palghar bypoll by defeating Shiv Sena by 29572 votes. The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. (ANI)