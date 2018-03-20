Death of 39 Indians in Iraq: Congress corners Centre, questions delay in announcement

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday condoled the i: The Congress party on Tuesday condoled the death of 39 Indians , killed in Iraq, while cornering the Central Government for informing about the same so late.





Speaking to media, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor blamed the Centre for giving high hopes to the families of all 39 Indians.





"This is saddening for every Indian, rest I would ask why was this information delayed by the government, they should tell how it happened, when they died. Also, the way government gave high hopes to the families was not right," he said.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded the Centre and the state government to provide financial assistance and also employment to the families affected.

"Congress offers condolences to families of those who were killed in Iraq. We are with their families in this painful and sad time. It is our demand that they should be given financial assistance by central and state government and also employment in government service," Azad told ANI.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj earlier today informed that all the 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in the year 2014, were killed.

Speaking at Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said that the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State (IS) had killed all the Indian nationals.

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation.