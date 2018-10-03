Death of lions in Gir forest extremely serious situation, protect them: SC

[India], Oct 3 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of lions in Gir forest in Gujarat and urged the Centre to protect them as it's "extremely serious" situation.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said, "Lions must be protected. You (government) must find out the reasons and do something to stop it."

In last one month, over 21 lions have died in the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park, due to various reasons.

Hearing a plea relating to preservation of green forests across the country, the bench took into note the media reports, which highlighted the death of lions in Gir Forest in the Amreli district of Gujarat.

"This is extremely serious. So many lions have died," the bench said while asking the Centre to file a response on the issue. Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file a reply. The Gujarat government also assured the court that necessary action will be taken on the death of lions in Gir forest. The court granted one week time to the governments.(ANI)