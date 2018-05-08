Death of tourist in Kashmir is unfortunate: J&K DGP

& Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): R. Thirumani of Chennai, who visited Kashmir as a tourist, died of injuries in a hospital in Srinagar on Monday.

Thirumani was caught in clashes between security forces and stone-pelting protestors on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Narbal. The incident sparked outrage and raised questions on the safety and security of tourists in the valley.

Speaking on the issue, Shesh Paul Vaid, J&K DGP, said, "Very unfortunate. This is the last thing we wanted Kashmir to see. People of Kashmir are known as good hosts. I request the civil society and all elders to identify such people and hand them over to Police."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condemned the killing of the tourist and said, though the Armed Forces cannot be held responsible for being firm with terrorists, it is extremely important to ensure safer movement of tourists to restore normalcy. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met the family members of tourist and offered her condolences and expressed grief over the incident. (ANI)