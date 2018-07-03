Death penalty for drug peddlers a waste of time: Former Punjab DGP

[India], July 3 (ANI): Former Director General of Police (DGP) Shashi Kant opined that the recommendation of a death sentence to drug peddlers and smugglers was a "waste of time."

"The current law is quite strong and to amend this law, the central government will take its time. This will become a political issue. It is just a waste of time. Other political parties have been making this issue of Punjab Government's decision. The decision by the Punjab government is merely a drama," he told ANI.

However, Kant welcomed the state government's decision to rope in retired officials and DIG-rank officers to monitor the same. On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh recommended the Centre to formulate a law that awards death penalty to those convicted for drug peddling and smuggling, amid the growing drug menace in Punjab. "My government has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab," he tweeted. On a related note, two Punjab police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Ferozepur, Daljit Singh Dhillon, were dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs. (ANI)