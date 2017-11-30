Death threats to Bhansali, Padukone unacceptable: Nana Patekar

[India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Nana Patekar said on Thursday that death threats to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone in connection with 'Padmavati' film were unacceptable.

"Why does controversy happen in his films? I feel this is not a big issue but death threats to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are completely wrong and unacceptable. As of now, I don't know how the characters are portrayed. I can react only after watching the film," Patekar said while speaking to media after attending an event at National Defence Academy here.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Padmavati, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the fillm. Bhansali's magnum opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, especially from Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences for misrepresenting Rajput queen Padmavati in the film. (ANI)