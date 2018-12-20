Death toll in Mumbai hospital fire touches 10

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): The death toll in Mumbai's Andheri hospital fire incident has increased to ten.

The latest death reported in the case is that of a 65-year-old deceased who was identified as Dattu Kisan Naravade.

A massive fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar hospital on Monday injuring more than 100 people. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze while a rescue van and 16 ambulances were also rushed to the spot for necessary assistance.

The injured were shifted to Cooper Hospital, P. Thakrey Hospital (Trauma), Holi Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital for treatment.

As per the preliminary report, the building material lying at the ground floor of the hospital for renovation work caught fire on Monday afternoon, which led to the generation of smoke. (ANI)