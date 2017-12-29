Death toll in Mumbai's Kamla Mills fire rises to 14

[India], December 29 (ANI): The death toll in Mumbai's Kamla Mills fire rose to 14, confirmed the dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital on Friday.

Avinash Supe further informed that 12 people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the hospital.

"14 people have been killed. The injured people have sustained minor injuries," Supe said.

A huge fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday.

Six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame. The fire has not been snuffed out completely but is reportedly under control.

As per the reports, the building is located near various media houses, like Mirror Now, ET Now and Times Now. (ANI)