Death toll in Nipah virus outbreak rises to 10

[India], May 22 (ANI): The death toll in the deadly Nipah virus outbreak has risen to 10, Kerala health minister K.K. Shailaja confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, Shailaja said, "As of now, we have test results of 18 samples. 12 of them have been tested positive for Nipah virus. 10 of them have already died. Two of them are in critical condition."

She added that no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, two more people suspected to be infected by the deadly Nipah virus died in Kozhikode Medical College hospital in Kozhikode city.

On Monday, Shailaja said the reason for the sudden outbreak of the virus is that it spreads through direct contact. She added that the situation is under control and all hospitals have been equipped to handle the outbreak. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six doctors to probe the outbreak of the virus. (ANI)