Death toll in UP-Uttarakhand hooch tragedies reaches 104

Lucknow/Dehradun: The death toll in the twin hooch tragedies in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand has increased to 104, with over 200 people arrested in a police crackdown, officials said on Sunday.

Fifty-four deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, while 18 people died during treatment at the Meerut Medical College.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said that of the 46 post-mortems conducted so far, 36 were confirmed to have died due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh said 14 people undergoing treatment at the medical college, were in serious condition. Meanwhile, 32 deaths were also reported in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, according to Excise Department officials The Uttar Pradesh victims had visited Balupur in Roorkie, Uttarakhand, on February 7 for a funeral after which they consumed the illicit liquor, police sources said. In the police crackdown, 9,269 litres of hooch was seized in Uttar Pradesh while 1,066 litres was recovered in Uttarakhand. A total of 215 persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, while cases against 297 persons have been filed. Forty-nine cases have been registered in Uttarakhand. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the tragedy and many officials of the police and the Excise Department have been suspended.