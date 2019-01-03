Death toll reaches 9 in Odisha boat tragedy

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Mahanadi river near Nipania in Kendrapara in Odisha has reached nine after eight more bodies were recovered late on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of nine persons in Hukitola boat tragedy. He conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased. He also ordered free medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)