Death toll rises by 11 in UP dust storm

[India] May 10 (ANI): 11 more people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to the high-intensity dust storms, taking the death toll to 81.

The deaths were recorded in Agra, Etawah, Mathura, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, 11 people were injured.

On May 7, the Meteorological Department had issued a 48-hour dust storm and thunderstorm warning.

Now a total of 135 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Also in Rajasthan 209 were injured in the massive storm. Moreover, two people died in New Delhi on May 8 after a strong dust storm caused ambulances to catch fire. (ANI)