Death toll rises to 22 in truck-bus collision in UP's Bareilly

[India], June 5 (ANI): Death toll rose to 22 on Monday morning in a truck-bus collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

A truck collided with a roadways bus on Bada Bypass in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Monday at round about 2:00 a.m.

Both the vehicles caught fire on colliding.

A total of thirty-seven passengers were boarded on the bus when the accident took place.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital. The doctors believe that death toll is likely to increase.

CFM District hospital, Dr. B.C. Yadav told ANI, "The bodies were burnt outright to an extent that it is arduous to figure out the gender of the corpses." The bus belonging to Gond depot was commuting to Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich from Delhi. (ANI)