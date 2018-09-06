Death toll rises to 3 in Kolkata Bridge Collapse

Kolkata #MajerhatBridgeCollapse: 1 more body has been recovered from the spot. Total death toll in the incident is 3. #WestBengal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/J0UIhATBPi

"The body was that of one Goutam Mondal trapped under the rubble," the police said.

Kolkata: Latest visuals of search & rescue operations at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge collapsed on Sept 4. Clearance work is also underway. Total 3 people have lost their lives in the incident. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wIM7vQszLu — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

They suspect he is one of the two labourers who were missing since the bridge collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The rescue team late on Wednesday recovered the other body of Pranab Dey.

Both are from West Bengal's Murshidabad distrct.

"The rescue operation has ended," said an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

As many as 19 people were injured in the accident and many of them, were discharged from the hospitals. The condition of two remain critical.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the deceased while the critically injured would get Rs 1 lakh each.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse site on Wednesday evening and said the accident would be investigated by a high level committee led by the state Chief Secretary Malay De.

According to her, a compensation cheque was already sent to Soumen Bagh's family, who died on Tuesday after the 54 year-old bridge collapsed.

Banerjee on Thursday would hold a meeting with the state Public Works Department (PWD) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) officials and sought a detailed health report of the bridges.