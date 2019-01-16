Deaths due to fatal accidents in Goa down by 21% in 2018

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): There has been a significant dip in deaths due to fatal accidents in Goa in 2018, Director General of Police (DGP) Muktesh Chander informed on Tuesday.

"After a careful analysis of past road accident data, Goa Police took a series of steps towards road safety. We are happy to announce a significant reduction of 21 per cent in deaths due to fatal accidents in Goa in 2018," Chander said.

The DGP informed that the total number has reduced by 71 deaths in 2018 as compared to the previous year.

"The deaths were lowest in last 15 years," he added. Chander also reaffirmed that the police will continue its efforts towards road safety with the cooperation of all stakeholders. (ANI)