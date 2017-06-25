Debt ridden farmer attempts suicide in Khatima

[India] June 25, (ANI): In yet another incident of farmers' suicide, a debt ridden farmer Ram Avatar, attempted suicide on Sunday in Uttrakhand's Khatima district.

The farmer was disturbed due to debt and tried to hang himself from a tree.

Earlier,On June 22 another debt-ridden farmer attempted suicide Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and later passed away during the treatment in the hospital.

Prior to that , one more debt-ridden farmer also committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and left behind a suicide note.

Reportedly, the total number of farmer suicides is increasing day by day since the protests started in Mandsaur by farmers on June 6. The recent suicides, however, come in the wake of the farmers' agitation in Mandsaur. Mandsaur has became the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce. During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.(ANI)