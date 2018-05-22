Debt-ridden farmer begs on Mumbai trains to repay loan

[India], May 22 (ANI): Amidst the news of debt-ridden farmers' suicide in Maharashtra, meet Narayan Pawar, a poor farmer from Morgaon village, who resorted to begging on Mumbai's local trains to repay his loans of Rs. 40lakh.

His crops- grapes, Pomegranate, drumsticks etc- were destroyed due to drought in the state.

When asked about the same, he told ANI, "I am a farmer and I had a loss of lakhs of rupees due to the damage of my crops. I had done farming of 1.5 acres of Grapes and 3 acres of Pomegranate and some drumsticks were also planted. But all these were damaged and now I have to pay Rs. 40 lakh loan to the bank. "

He even showed documents of his loan and pictures with Nana Patekar, who has helped Pawar through his NAAM foundation. He also mentioned that he has collected more than Rs. 70 thousand in past one month, since he started begging on trains and he will continue to do so till he is able to repay the loan. His mother Komal Ganesh Pawar further said, "Due to drought, our farms of drumsticks and pomegranates got completely destroyed. The government should help us in this condition."(ANI)