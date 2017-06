[India], June 28(ANI): A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Poras area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The incident comes days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmer protest.

Earlier, two debt-ridden farmers had committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Sagar.

The farmer suicide is increasing by the day in the state following Mandsaur farmers' agitation. (ANI)