Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Rajasthan

[India], May 22 (ANI): A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in state's Hanumangarh district on Wednesday, police said.

Kalu Ram Rawat, SP informed ANI that the farmer was 48-year-old and the police has found the body hanging from a tree planted in the premises of Collectorate office. "A note about a bank loan was recovered from him," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In April, another debt-ridden farmer had committed suicide by hanging himself from a cliff near his village in Niphad region of Maharashtra. The farmer was identified as Subhash Yashwant Shinde.

The local police had stated that he committed suicide as he was tensed due to debt. (ANI)