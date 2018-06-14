Deceased BSF jawan's father demands action against Pak

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Father of BSF Assistant Commander Jitendra Singh, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, on Thursday demanded stringent action against Islamabad.

Speaking to ANI, Singh's father also expressed his pride in his son for the martyrdom he attained while in service of the nation.

"I, my family and the entire village are very proud of the martyrdom while in service of the nation. My message to the Indian government is that they should deal firmly with Pakistan, otherwise they will never change," Samunder Singh told ANI.

Four BSF personnel including the assistant commandant were killed and five others injured in Ramgarh and Chambliyal sectors of Samba in Jammu on Wednesday. Among the deceased were two BSF jawans, one Assistant Commandant and one Sub-Inspector. Earlier on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav had said that the Home Ministry will review the Centre's decision to suspend security operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Earlier in May, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had spoken to each other on the issue of ceasefire violations and terrorist activities and agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003, to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by both sides. Both the DGMOs had reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement.