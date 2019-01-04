Deceased Telanganite's kin seek Swaraj's assistance to repatriate body from Saudi Arabia

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): The kin of a Telangana native who passed away in Saudi Arabia, has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help repatriate his body from Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, identified as Thirupathi, worked as a stone cutter in Najram. The family claimed that the deceased had no ailment.

"My brother had been staying in Najram for past few years. He used to be in touch with us regularly and he came back from Saudi this year and again went to Saudi last June. Last Friday, we got to know from his neighbours that he has died. They have not given us any reason. His health condition was also good. I request EAM Sushma Swaraj to help us and repatriate the body back to Telangana," Sharath, the deceased's brother, told ANI on Thursday.

According to Mufakam Ahmed, a social worker, Thirupathi, a native of Jinnapur village of Komarambheem district, had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2009. "On 28 December his family got to know about his death. The family looks forward to the repatriation of the body," he said. (ANI)