Decision not taken in haste: VP Naidu on impeachment motion

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday rejected the criticism of the opposition parties that the decision to reject the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra was taken in a haste.

Naidu, who in his capacity as Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected the motion on Monday, said the decision was taken after over a month of due diligence and in strict conformity with the provisions of the Constitution and the Judges Inquiry Act of 1968.

Naidu rejected the impeachment motion saying that it lacked substantial facts to hold CJI Misra guilty of misbehaviour.

On April 20, the opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the removal of CJI Misra under Article 217 read with article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India. The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House. In the impeachment motion, the opposition cited four acts of misbehaviour, including his handling of Prasad Education Trust case. (ANI)