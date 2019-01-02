Decision on alliance to be taken by AAP PAC says Gopal Rai

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that a decision on the alliance will be taken later on by the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

"Party has started its election campaign for three states. Further decision on alliance will be taken by the PAC of the party," he said.

It was further informed that the party will be announcing the name of candidate's for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana by 15 January.

The party has also asserted that it will be mainly contesting in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa, and Chandigarh. It has already announced 5 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

"At present, the party is focusing on 33 seats including 7 seats of Delhi, 13 from Punjab, 10 from Haryana-10 and 1 in Chandigarh," informed party office bearer. For 7 Loksabha seats of Delhi, AAP has already announced the name of conveners for 5 constituencies. AAP president Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing several rallies in the run-up to the Loksabha elections. He will be addressing a rally on January, 4 in Charkhi Dadri. He will also address a rally in Sangrur on January, 20 and in Anandpur Sahib on January, 29 along with another rally in Amritsar on February, 2. On December 29, the national council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken unanimous decision to extend the term of all its office-bearers, including that of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, by 1 year. (ANI)