Decision on Padmavati screening after CBFC's clearance: Khattar

[India], Nov 22 (ANI): Haryana will take a decision on permitting screening of film 'Padmavati' in the state after it gets clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said, "Any decision on permitting screening of film 'Padmavati' in the state will be taken only after CBFC gives a go-ahead. However, nobody would be allowed to hurt sentiments of people belonging to a particular community."

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various groups, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

On Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Ammu's statement, Khattar said the views expressed by him were his own and the government has nothing to do with it.

Ammu has announced a reward of Rs. 10 crore for beheading Padukone and Bhansali.

"Whatever he (Ammu) has said are his personal views, and the government has nothing to do with it. The party had also issued a showcause notice to Ammu. I understand that a complaint has also been filed against him and the law would take its own course," Khattar said.

Ammu was booked by Gurugram police on Tuesday after a fan of the film's lead actress Deepika Padukone and director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali lodged a complaint.

Padmavati has been facing controversy since its inception. The director was roughed up by the Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur, and the film's sets were vandalised earlier this year.

The epicentre of protests is Rajasthan. The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against Padmavati by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. (ANI)