Decision on Salman Khan's bail plea on Saturday

[Rajasthan] [India], Apr. 6 (ANI): A decision on the bail appeal filed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur Sessions Court will be announced on Friday, his counsel said.

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case of blackbuck poaching during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and other accused - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam - were acquitted in the case filed in October 1998.

Meanwhile, the actor's Counsel Mahesh Bora said he got threatening SMSes and calls against appearing in the bail hearing scheduled for Friday. "Yesterday (Thursday), I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in the bail hearing today (Friday)," Bora said. A Jodhpur court had on Thursday held the actor guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2 night in 1998.(ANI)