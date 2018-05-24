Decision on state budget after Karnataka floor test: Kumaraswamy

[India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday informed that he has called for the meeting of Finance Ministry official tomorrow, after the floor test in the state assembly, to take a decision on the state budget.

In a press briefing here, the chief minister said he will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) in their manifesto.

"I have called a meeting of finance ministry officials tomorrow after the floor test. I'll take all decisions after the floor test," Kumaraswamy said.

He added that he has taken the post of the Chief Minister to take care of the people of the state. Further discussing the Rajarajeswari Nagar and Jayanagar assembly polls, Kumaraswamy requested the voters to make sure the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looses. "After formation of the coalition government, I request the voters of Rajarajeswari Nagar and Jayanagar to believe in me. I have a bigger vision for the development of the state," he said. The Legislative Assembly will meet tomorrow for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy, was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on May 23, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. (ANI)