Decisive mandate will further strengthen national interest: NSA Ajit Doval

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday said that 'decisive mandate' will further strengthen national interest and help deal with challenges more firmly.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300-mark. (ANI)