Declare NEET results, says Supreme Court to CBSE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by CBSE to put a stay on NEET 2017 examination results and has directed the board to declare the results before 26 June.

Earlier, the CBSE had moved the apex court, seeking its intervention in the matter and initiating its transfer from the Madras and Gujarat High court to the apex court.





Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others.