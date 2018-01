[India], Jan 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversaries to be declared as national holidays.

"Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays (Jan 12 and Jan 23) national holidays," tweeted Chief Minister Banerjee.

