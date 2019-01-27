Decomposed bodies of elderly couple found in South East Delhi

After being unnoticed for days, decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found at their residence in Greater Kailash area of South East Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla (72). The decomposed bodies of the couple were found lying on the floor of their residence in Mount Kailash apartment here.

On January 26, a missing complaint was received at the Amar Colony police station regarding senior citizen living in Mount Kailash with whom last contact was established almost 10 days ago. When the police reached at the address, they found the flat locked from inside. With the help of neighbours and relatives, police broke open the door.

“Prima facie no forced entry was visible in the house. It was also revealed that the couple had a son named Dr. Amit Khaneja who lives in the United States and never came here to visit. A case has been undertaken under relevant sections of the law in the unnatural death of the couple,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Chinmoy Biswal. “The couple had another son who died two years ago. Further investigation in the matter is underway,”DCP Biswal added further. (ANI)