Deen Dayal Vahini workers demand Vasundhara Raje to vacate from current bungalow

[India], May 10 (ANI): Workers of Ghanshyam Tiwari, president of the Deen Dayal Vahini on Thursday protested demanding that state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje vacate from her current bungalow, which is not her official residence.

They also agitated against Rajasthan Ministers Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and burnt copies of it which Tiwari claims was passed by the Raje government to take life-long possession of the bungalow in question.

Bungalow number 13 at Civil Lines in Jaipur, is the current residence of Vasundhara Raje.

Tiwari further alleged that the bill was an attempt to implement feudalism in the state. The bill entitles former chief ministers in the state to a government bungalow for the rest of their lives. (ANI)