Deendayal Upadhyaya's name dropped from Rajasthan school test, says minister

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister GS Dotsara on Thursday clarified that RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay's name would be dropped from the state school scholarship test and the old name will be restored.

"The name of this scholarship test was named after Deen Dayal Upadhyay without any order or reason. So, when our government was formed, I went to the Board of Secondary Education and asked the officials about the change in the name of this talent hunt exam, but, when I did not receive any satisfactory explanation from them, we decided that we will go back to the original name as it would help in its easy recognition and identification, Dotasra told reporters.

Dotasra's response comes a day after it was reported that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government has decided to drop the name of Upadhyay from a school scholarship test known as Pandit Deen Dayal Talent Search Exam. It was said that the state government dropping the name of Upadhyay as the previous BJP government had named the test after RSS ideologue without giving any substantiate reason. The decision triggered a fresh controversy and the BJP claimed that Congress is scared of Upadhyay. (ANI)