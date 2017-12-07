Deep depression to trigger heavy rains in Odisha today

[India], December 7 (ANI): A depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Rain will occur in various parts of the state starting this evening.

"Depression is likely to reach South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast by around December 9. Rainfall may start tonight and will continue till December 10. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from December 7 to December 10", said Sarat Chandra Sahu, an IMD official.

As per a release issued by the Regional Met Department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in 11 districts of coastal Odisha tomorrow. The weathermen said that rains would continue in the state till December 11, though the impact could be felt till December 13.(ANI)