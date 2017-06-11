Deepa barred to enter aunt Jayalalitha's residence, accuses brother Deepak of cheating

Niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J. Jayalalitha Deepa Jayakumar on Sunday said that she was denied entry at the latter's Poes Garden residence.

"The police is not letting us inside Amma's house. We are the legal heir. All the things inside the Poes Garden have disappeared. We are being humiliated," Deepa told the media.

She further accused her brother Deepak Jayakumar of cheating her by joining the V.K. Sasikala camp.

Deepa, who reached Jayalalitha Poes Garden residence earlier in the day, was barred to enter the house by the security forces.

The high-voltage drama is reportedly being created over the property of the former chief minister. Following the demise of Jayalalitha on December 5 last year, a rift between her niece Deepa and nephew Deepak Jayakumar apparently erupted over her property. Earlier, Deepak Jayakumar had staked claim to the former chief minister's Poes Garden residence and other properties. He said that Jayalalitha bequeathed her property to Deepa and him and only the duo can stake a claim over it. (ANI)