Deepak invited me to Poes Garden to kill me, alleges Jayalalithaa's niece

[India], June 11 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Sunday alleged that her brother Deepak invited her to Poes Garden in order to kill her so that he can stake claim of Veda Nilayam, the residence of 'Amma'.

"He intentionally called me and very emotionally was trying to convince me. This was definitely a trap, this was a ploy to kill me," Deepa said.

Deepa said she was invited by her brother on the pretext of performing a puja inside the premise.

"He invited me to perform some puja on the pretext of which he had actually called me over there and I had no idea, I was terribly shocked. I am sure that this was a coup attempt by Sasikala, Dinakaran and Deepak," she said. Deepa further informed that she has all the documents of the property and has already taken a legal course on this. "I have all the documents, it used to belong to my grandmother. I have already have staked claim for the property, it is not only for the purpose of staking claim to the property, my aim is to stake claim of the legacy of my aunt including the party, and her esteemed valuable belongings whatever she cherished," she said. She asserted that it was her "moral, ethical and legal right" to acquire Poes Garden, adding that she would seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same. Meanwhile, Deepa's husband K. Madhavan has lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner over the morning incident that took place at the Poes Garden. "We have given a complaint asking for protection for me and my wife Deepa. The incident that happened in the morning regarding that incident we gave complaint to the commissioner," Madhavan told ANI. Earlier today, Deepa was not allowed to enter her aunt's house and was roughed up by private security guards. A reporter of an English news channel, who was already at the Poes Garden, was assaulted as well. (ANI)