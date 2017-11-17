Deepika is not India's president to make orders: Lokendra Kalvi

[India], November 17 (ANI): Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Friday lashed out at actress Deepika Padukone, saying she was not the president of India to roll out orders on the release of the movie 'Padmavati'.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "Who will tolerate the fact that Rani Padmavati is being shown as the lover of Allauddin Khilji? Deepika Padukone, in her statement, said that the film would be released at any cost. She is not the president of this nation. She is trying to provoke us. I, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena, am saying that this film will not be released."

He added he condemned Sanjay Leela Bhansali for even using Rani Padmavati's name.

"If I ever meet him I will ask him to not use my mother's name, i.e. Rani Padmavati. I will not tolerate this," Kalvi said.

He further said it was not only the Karni Sena, but everyone in the society who was coming forward to speak against this film.

"Now I will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand and stop this film from being released. The Centre needs to decide what has to be done here," Kalvi added.

Earlier on Thursday, a member of the Sena said if need be, an action would be taken against Padukone.

Speaking to ANI, Mahipal Singh Makrana said, "The Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India."

Earlier, Kalvi said the Sena would gather in lakhs and call for a nation-wide shutdown on December 1.

"Our ancestors wrote history with blood, hence, we will not let anyone blacken it," the Sena chief added.

The Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members also protested against the film in Jaipur and filed signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan's Kota were reported on Tuesday. (ANI)