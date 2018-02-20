'Deeply pained' over alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he was "deeply pained" after an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some AAP MLAs.





"I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear," Rajnath Singh tweeted.



The ruling AAP denied the allegation even as the IAS Association Secretary, Manisha Saxena, complained to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, claiming that the attack on Monday night was a "planned criminal conspiracy" against the top bureaucrat.