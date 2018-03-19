Defamation case: After Majithia, Arvind Kejriwal now apologises to Nitin Gadkari, Kipal Sibal

New Delhi: After apologising to former Punjab minister Majithia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday apologised Nitin Gadkari for his 'unverified allegations' against the Union minister. Kejriwal has also reportedly sought apology from Congress leader Kapil Sibal and is likely to further tender apology to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Kejriwal and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday submitted a joint application in Delhi's Patiala House court seeking withdrawal of a defamation case filed by the latter.

The apology comes just days after the Delhi leader offered an apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with comments made of his involvement in the drug trade.

Today's application was submitted after Kejriwal wrote a letter to Gadkari in which he regretted making defamatory remarks against the leader. Kejriwal wrote, "I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you."

"I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sought apology from Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his son Amit Sibal.

In 2014, the Delhi chief minister allegedly made a defamatory statement against Gadkari, following which the BJP leader filed a criminal defamation case against him.

Last week, Kejriwal retracted his allegation that Bikram Singh Majithia was involved in the drug trade and apologised to the SAD leader.

Kejriwal also submitted a copy of the apology letter to the court that was hearing a defamation case filed by Majithia, brother of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Majithia had filed a criminal defamation case on May 20, 2016 against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh (now a Rajya Sabha MP) and Ashish Khetan for falsely linking him to the drug trade and tarnishing his image.

Calling the apology a turning point in his life, Majithia said he would now withdraw the defamation case. Meanwhile, deputy CM Manish Sisodia also made a similar application, apologising to Amit Sibal.