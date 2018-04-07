Defamation case against AAP leader adjourned till May 11

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday adjourned a case against remaining defendant Kumar Vishwas filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley until May 11.

The court adjourned the case owing to health conditions of Jaitley, who is currently hospitalised and will undergo a surgery on Sunday.

The Patiala House Court here continues to hear the criminal defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas after the Finance Minister withdrew the case against other accused persons -- AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh -- as they issued an apology in the matter.

The Finance Minister had filed two defamation cases of Rs 10 crore against Kejriwal and the other AAP leaders, who had alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president. The case against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Ashutosh has already been settled after they tendered the apology to Jaitley. The second civil suit was filed against the AAP chief after his ex-lawyer Ram Jethmalani used an objectionable word against Jaitley during the hearing of the first case in 2017. (ANI)