Defence Experts back Army Chief's 'misinformation misleads young minds in J-K' statement

[India], June 18 (ANI): Backing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's assertion that misinformation compels youngsters to pick up arms in Kashmir, defence experts have asserted that correct information should be given to the people in the Valley to prevent untoward situations.

"The Army Chief has sent a right message that misinformation misleads the young mind. Therefore correct information should be given to the people in the Valley. Spokesman and experts should be there to give the correct information," defence expert Praful Bakshi told ANI.

Commenting on the same, senior journalist Rahul Jalali said General Rawat's statement indicates that the Army is sensitive about such issues.

"The role of Indian Army is very sensitive in Kashmir. They have also propelled some missions to motivate youths in the Valley for brotherhood and peace. Army Chief's statement indicates that army will act sensitively in Kashmir but at the same time it will not stop in countering terrorism," Jalali told ANI.

General Rawat yesterday said some misinformation is being spread among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which in turn is compelling the younger generation to pick up arms.

"Some misinformation is being spread among the people of Jammu and Kashmir which is causing trouble and possibly compelling some of the younger generation to pick up arms. But, I hope, they will soon understand that what they are doing is not correct," General Rawat said at a media interaction after presiding over a Passing Out Parade ceremony at Air Force Academy here today.

Commenting on the latest encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village, the Army Chief said that some parts of South Kashmir are in trouble and necessary counter action is being taken.

"Some parts of South Kashmir are in trouble, but necessary actions are being taken to ensure the situation there is soon brought under control," he said.

"We care about human life and make sure human rights are not violated. We are trained to handle such situations," he said. (ANI)