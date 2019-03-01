Defence forces to remain on high alert across the border despite IAF pilot’s return: Sources

New[India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Defence forces will continue to remain on high alert across the border despite IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's expected return from Pakistan soon, sources said.The Indian Defence Ministry continues to keep a close watch on the situation along the borders, sources added.To keep an eye on the security scenario, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and chiefs of the three services, sources added.Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets on Wednesday and crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army.On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the country will release Wing Commander Abhinandan on Friday as a 'peace gesture'. (ANI)

