Defence Min. Jaitley condemns Achabal ambush, salutes bravehearts

[India], June 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday took to Twitter to condemn yesterday's terrorist attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in which as many as six police personnel were killed.

"Killing of six policemen by terrorists in #Achabal is a cowardice act. My condolences to the bereaved families. Salute to martyrs," Jaitley tweeted.

The incident took place in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area.

Also, an Indian Army soldier, 34-year-old Naik Bakhtawar Singh from Punja, was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera district.

India and Pakistan traded mortar shells, heavy automatics and small arms fire in Naushera sector on Thursday afternoon as later troops continued targetting forward Indian positions and civilian areas without any provocation at frequent intervals in border Rajouri and Poonch districts for the past many days. The Pakistani troops have been using mortars, heavy automatics, recoilless guns, and small weapons in the recent attacks. (ANI)