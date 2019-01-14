Defence Minister reviews operational preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today reviewed the operational readiness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command in an exercise involving 10 warships, six aircraft and 700 troops including Navy and Army commandos.

"The Defence Minister witnessed all four components working jointly in unison during an amphibious demonstration. The exercise, conducted near Campbell Bay included 10 ships, 6 aircraft and 700 troops of the Command," a defence release said.

The Marine Commando (MARCO) unit of Indian Navy and specialist platoon (GHATAK) of Indian Army displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting, and beach assault at the Campbell Bay Island.

"While returning from Campbell Bay, the minister visited the southernmost part of India, Indira Point. After arriving at Port Blair, the Defence Minister was given a demonstration on jungle survival skills at Military Station, Birchgunj," the release said. Later, she inaugurated the phase 2 of Married Accommodation Project (MAP) that includes 868 dwelling units for the troops of Andaman Nicobar Command. The Minister also interacted with the families of the personnel deployed in the island territory. (ANI)