Defence Minister, three services chiefs meet defence attaches

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three services chiefs on Monday met the country’s defence attaches deployed across the globe.

The two-day meeting is taking place at a time when India is trying to diplomatically isolate Pakistan over its direct support to terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed for carrying out attacks against India.

“The two-day conclave started today where the Defence Minister and the three services chiefs addressed the defence attaches today,” Defence sources said.

In the talks given by the Defence Minister and the services chiefs, officers were asked to further the brand India and Make in India. India has 44 defence attaches of the rank of Colonels and Brigadier-rank officer’s from the three services who look after defence ties in their respective country of posting. The first day of the conclave also saw the officers posted abroad ask questions from the Defence Minister and other senior dignitaries on diplomacy. ANI